Newcastle Jets release goalkeeper Jack Duncan and announce his replacement

The Newcastle Jets have announced the departure of long-serving goalkeeper Jack Duncan and the pending arrival of former Western United gloveman Ryan Scott as his replacement.
Duncan played in 97 A-League games for the Jets across three stints with the club, dating back to 2011.
The 30-year-old, who made 16 appearances for Newcastle last season, now faces an uncertain future. He has previously played in Denmark and Saudi Arabia in between A-League stints.
Newcastle Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said Duncan "stood tall in probably the toughest role on the field over many years for the Newcastle Jets".
Mattiske added: "He will step into new opportunities having established a strong football career here in Newcastle.
"We wish Jack well in the next step of his career."
Scott, 27, played in 21 A-League games for Western United but featured only once in the past two seasons.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to represent Newcastle," he said. "I'm looking forward to moving up and meeting my teammates, staff and all of the supporters.
"I've heard only good things about Newcastle and I can't wait to get out on the training track and get to work."
