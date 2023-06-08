Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Jets release goalkeeper Jack Duncan and announce his replacement

By Robert Dillon
June 8 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Newcastle Jets have announced the departure of long-serving goalkeeper Jack Duncan and the pending arrival of former Western United gloveman Ryan Scott as his replacement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.