Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

New director takes over at The Lock-Up creative space

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated June 15 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warwick Heywood is the new director of The Lock-up. Picture by Marina Neil
Warwick Heywood is the new director of The Lock-up. Picture by Marina Neil

Warwick Heywood has a great deal of respect for the history of the built environment and the power of art.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.