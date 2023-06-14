A POLICE siege that saw tactical officers, the Dog Unit and a heavy armoured vehicle swoop on a Hamilton North home has been linked to a terrifying carjacking at Charlestown Square on Monday.
Lake Macquarie Police District officers rushed to the busy shopping centre carpark on the public holiday after a man allegedly threatened three people and stole their vehicle.
The man allegedly left through the Patricia Avenue exit and despite an extensive search of the surrounding area, police were unable to find the vehicle, described as a black Mazda 3.
Officers made a public appeal for dash cam footage, but it's unclear what exactly led police to swarm an Emerald Street home at Hamilton North on Wednesday afternoon.
The street was blocked off from both ends as tactical officers, undercover police and the Dog Unit stormed the house, arresting a 32-year-old man about 2pm.
A number of other people were also in the home at the time.
The operation took several hours, with neighbours unable to return to their homes until police cleared the scene about 5pm.
A 32 year-old man has been arrested, concluding a two-hour police operation on Emerald Street, at Hamilton North.
Undercover police and officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District, swarmed the suburban street armed with rifles in a dramatic siege around 2pm on Wednesday, June 14.
Police attended the residence as part of inquiries into an alleged carjacking and pursuit at Charlestown earlier this week.
The Dog Unit and an armoured police BearCat vehicle were on the scene as neighbours watched the situation unfold, some unable to return to their homes until officers cleared the situation.
The Newcastle Herald was told by a nearby neighbour that he noticed a tactical officer had entered his backyard searching for an offender when he was told to "go back inside".
Officers remained at the street close to 5pm, with what appeared to be a police officer being taken from the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
He did not appear to have serious injuries.
There is no threat to the public.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
