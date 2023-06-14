Newcastle Herald
Hamilton North police siege linked to Charlestown Square carjacking

Alanna Tomazin
Madeline Link
By Alanna Tomazin, and Madeline Link
Updated June 15 2023 - 8:15am, first published 8:00am
A POLICE siege that saw tactical officers, the Dog Unit and a heavy armoured vehicle swoop on a Hamilton North home has been linked to a terrifying carjacking at Charlestown Square on Monday.

