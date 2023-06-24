Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Photos

Homes of the Hunter | Bath House Garden at Oakhampton Heights soaks in seasonal beauty | Photos

By Stacey Lambkin
June 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT is easy, regardless of the season, to become immersed in the Bath House Garden at Oakhampton Heights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.