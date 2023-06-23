NEWCASTLE police will not receive a probationary constable from the 97 graduates who marched off in Goulburn on Friday, with a handful headed for the Hunter's other commands.
Hunter Valley police district will add two probationary constables from Monday, with Port Stephens-Hunter also adding a pair.
Lake Macquarie will add one.
Newcastle police will not receive any of the new recruits, according to figures released by NSW Police, while Brisbane Water and Tuggerah Lakes will each add one.
Swansea MP and NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley joined Police Commissioner Karen Webb and Premier Chris Minns at Friday's ceremony in Goulburn.
These recruits are now part of a family, a team which works together and supports each other to best protect and serve the community, Ms Catley said.
Commissioner Webb said each probationary constable had an important role to play.
There is something special about an individual who wants to join the police and make it their career," she said.
We are much more than a law enforcement agency. We are a police family, we are a crime prevention agency and a community engagement agency, she said.
Of the 97 recruits, 25 are women.
While many recruits are Australian-born, this year the graduating cohort is also made up of students from diverse backgrounds including Egypt, England, India, New Zealand, Iraq, Pakistan, South Africa, Congo, China and South Korea. Five recruits are First Nations.
Most of the recruits are between the ages of 21 and 25, although four are over 40 years old.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
