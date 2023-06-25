Newcastle Herald
Australian Ice Hockey League: Newcastle Northstars ease past Adelaide Adrenaline with five players scoring doubles at home

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated June 25 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 6:45pm
Northstars import Francis Drolet scored a double on Sunday. Picture by Jess Fuller
DOUBLES for Daniel Berno, Riley Klugerman, Francis Drolet, Josh Adkins and Zane Jones have helped the Newcastle Northstars ease past Adelaide Adrenaline at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Sunday.

