DOUBLES for Daniel Berno, Riley Klugerman, Francis Drolet, Josh Adkins and Zane Jones have helped the Newcastle Northstars ease past Adelaide Adrenaline at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Sunday.
The hosts beat the visitors 11-2, moving to 30 competition points and maintaining second spot in their Australian Ice Hockey League conference.
Klugerman, Berno, Droley and Wehebe Darge found the back of the net in a dominant first period, the Northstars leading 4-0 at the change of ends.
Tyler Leeming replied for Adelaide early in the second period but Jones, Adkins and Berno converted to give Newcastle a 7-1 advantage.
Klugerman, Drolet and Adkins extended the margin to nine in the third period before Brett Radford scored a consolation goal for the Adrenaline. Jones nabbed the last.
Newcastle's Sean Oultram and Adelaide's Daniel O'Handley were each given 25-minute penalties for fighting.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
