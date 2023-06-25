Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Grinspoon pays tribute to Silverchair in the Cambridge Hotel's epic farewell

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
June 26 2023 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TO paraphrase rock legend Jim Morrison, the music is over and they've turned out the lights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.