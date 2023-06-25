What made this property special? It is such a unique property and there really is nothing you can actually use as a comparison because there are plenty of new build apartments in the city but to get an art deco heritage apartment, it's the only apartment of its age in Newcastle being a 1936 built. This one is very famous because the architect, Emil Sodersten, was also the architect of the War Memorial and he was very famous for this building as well. There is a mix of one and two-bedroom units in this complex but this is the only apartment that has two bathrooms, so that makes it very rare. There are 24 units in the building but there are only 19 car spaces, so the fact this property had two made it highly sought-after. It was a fantastic renovation.

