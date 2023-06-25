Newcastle Herald
Segenhoe apartment in Newcastle sells for record-breaking sum at auction

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated June 30 2023 - 8:53am, first published June 26 2023 - 8:52am
A renovated ground-floor apartment in the heritage-listed Segenhoe building at Wolfe Street in Newcastle was sold for a record-breaking sum at auction on Saturday. Picture supplied.
A renovated ground-floor apartment in the heritage-listed Segenhoe building at Wolfe Street in Newcastle was sold for a record-breaking sum at auction on Saturday. Picture supplied.

A ground-floor apartment in the heritage-listed Segenhoe apartment complex in Newcastle has set the record as the most expensive property in the building after being sold at auction on the weekend.

