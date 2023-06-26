SYDNEY FC assistant coach Robbie Stanton has been appointed head coach of the Newcastle Jets for the next two A-League seasons, beating more than 30 applicants for the position.
Stanton, who won two national championships as a player with the Wollongong Wolves, replaces Arthur Papas, who resigned a week ago.
The 51-year-old has been Steve Corica's right-hand man at the Sky Blues for the past five years and has also worked closely with Socceroos boss Graham Arnold.
Ruben Zadkovich, Scott McDonald, Alen Stajcic and Aurelio Vidmar were among the other coaches to have expressed an interest in the position.
Stanton has previously been the head coacch of the Sutherland Sharks in the NSW NPL and Sydney FC youth team.
The players were informed of Stanton's appointment on Monday morning.
Eli Babalj, goalkeeping coach Chris Bowling and the club's strength and conditioning staff took the training session on Monday.
Damian Zane was to be involved but was ill.
Stanton and his assistant Sutherland Sharks coach Damir Prodanovic will guide his first session on Tuesday.
The Jets play Melbourne Victory in an Australian Cup qualifier on July 17, giving Stanton three weeks to get the squad in match shape.
Stanton has previously worked with Jets senior duo Trent Buhagiar, Brandon O'Neill and emerging talent Clayton Taylor at Sydney FC.
He was also the assistant coach to Dwight Yorke of the 2022 A-League All-Stars which included Reno Piscopo and Callum Timmins, and played against Barcelona.
A big believer in youth, Stanton steered Sydney FC to a youth title. The Jets have the youngest squad in the league.
Apart from prepare the team form for the Australia Cup qualifier, he has at least four places to fill on the roster.
