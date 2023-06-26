Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer 2023: Former Sydney FC assistant coach Robbie Stanton gets Jets' top job

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 26 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:30am
Robbie Stanton (centre) has been appointed coach of the Newcastle Jets dfor the enxt two seasons. Picture Getty Images
Robbie Stanton (centre) has been appointed coach of the Newcastle Jets dfor the enxt two seasons. Picture Getty Images

SYDNEY FC assistant coach Robbie Stanton has been appointed head coach of the Newcastle Jets for the next two A-League seasons, beating more than 30 applicants for the position.

