Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Committee for the Hunter urges the State Government to commit to the Williamtown Special Activation Precinct

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 28 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Williamtown precinct essential for region's growth
Williamtown precinct essential for region's growth

The Committee for the Hunter has urged the State Government to commit to the development of the Williamtown Special Activation Precinct, which is now the subject of a review.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.