Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

NPLW NNSW top award named in honour of long-serving Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
June 29 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle's Emily van Egmond has 127 caps for the Matildas and is eyeing her fourth FIFA Women's World Cup. Picture Max Mason-Hubers
Newcastle's Emily van Egmond has 127 caps for the Matildas and is eyeing her fourth FIFA Women's World Cup. Picture Max Mason-Hubers

The NPL Women (NPLW) Northern NSW player of the year will receive a medal named in honour of long-serving Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond for the first time this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.