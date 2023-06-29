The NPL Women (NPLW) Northern NSW player of the year will receive a medal named in honour of long-serving Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond for the first time this year.
Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) introduced the Jennings Medal in 2018 for the NPL Men's player of the year, honouring the Hunter's most-capped Socceroo Graham Jennings.
Now, the women's top accolade will also carry the name of one of the region's greatest football products.
A premier women's competition for NNSWF started in 2009 and transitioned to National Premier Leagues (NPL) status last year.
Van Egmond briefly played in the inaugural Women's Premier League in 2009 with a cameo for Merewether, who have since been replaced by Charlestown Azzurri.
The Dudley-Redhead United Football Club junior, who turns 30 next month and plays for San Diego Wave in the National Women's Soccer League, is the Matildas' fifth most-capped player with 127 appearances for her country since her debut in Brisbane in March 2010.
She is eyeing her fourth FIFA Women's World Cup, and first on home soil.
The Matildas' 23-player squad for the much-anticipated tournament, set to be the biggest women's sporting event in history, will be announced on Monday.
A provisional 29-player squad, including van Egmond and Adamstown Rosebud junior Clare Wheeler, was revealed on June 18.
The Women's World Cup begins on July 20 with Australia facing Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia. The tournament is being contested by 32 nations for the first time and will be co-hosted by New Zealand.
In addition to the introduction of the Van Egmond Medal, NNSWF has renamed the awards night for its premier competitions to the Van Egmond Jennings Awards. This year's awards night will be staged on October 7 at NEX in Newcastle West.
NNSWF boss Peter Haynes said adding van Egmond's name to the awards night was "a huge step forward for football in northern NSW".
"Emily deserves to be recognised for her outstanding career so far," Haynes said.
"She is a Dudley Redhead junior and has gone right to the top of the game thanks to her commitment, drive, dedication, talent and ability.
"Emily is absolutely what we want young girls in our region to aspire to. If you can see it, you can be it and Emily has shown young girls from northern NSW that anything is possible."
Around 28 per cent of participation in northern NSW is now female.
Van Egmond was "proud" and "humbled" to have the NPLW award in her name and hoped the next generation of female players from northern NSW would "be inspired by what the Matildas can do at this home World Cup."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
