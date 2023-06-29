Newcastle's trail-blazing homelessness charity, Soul Hub, can think about the future "for the first time" ahead of a major relocation.
The charity, which served more than 2000 lunches to people last month, has been offered a floor in the Ian and Shirley Norman Foundation building.
It is an offer for ten years' worth of lease-free real estate, which will allow Soul Hub to expand its capacity by up to 60 per cent.
Chief executive Rick Prosser said the offer to expand Soul Hub, which began in 2003, was a reflection of deep support from Hunter communities amongst growing cost of living needs.
"We never had a dream or ambition to be a well-known charity. We just had a deep conviction to do what we can with what we have for whoever walks in the door," Mr Prosser said.
"This is a community response. We have 200 plus volunteers who come in each and every day. This is something people care about."
Mr Prosser said the move to 437 Hunter Street would geographically set Soul Hub in a "magnificent" location among some of the city's best charities.
The project is pending approval of a development application but is set to include a new commercial kitchen, dining and meeting areas, and shower facilities.
It will also include dedicated allied health consulting rooms to maximise health services already offered by Soul Hub.
"We are in a position to really be intentional and multiply some of those services through people's expertise and generosity," Mr Prosser said.
Mr Prosser said the mission of Soul Hub remained "simple",
"I would say, really, our preferred mission would be to close our doors. We long for a future where there is no need," he said. "Yet, the needs are increasing and we are about to move into a new facility where we can meet more of those needs."
Chief executive of the Ian and Shirley Norman Foundation, Coralie Nichols, said the foundation was "very pleased" to join with Soul Hub.
"They align with our values and they have a deep and profound commitment to helping vulnerable people in Newcastle," Ms Nichols said.
"When we were setting up the foundation, that was around the same time Soul Hub were becoming aware they couldn't continue in the building they were in. To have them move across to our building ... is a tremendous joy for the community," she said.
The Big Ask
The facility will be completely gutted with new services fitted by Insight Building Services.
Despite a rent-free space, it is a 1.8 million dollar job and Soul Hub is calling on the community to help.
The Big Ask is a one-of campaign to raise funds for the project, with opportunities to donate including one-off giving and a gala ball.
"This will help provide the facility to the community for ten years," Mr Prosser said. "It is brilliant news."
The campaign has garnered more than $700,000 so far through provide donors, the Sleepout for Soul event and Life Church Newcastle.
"There are so many ways people can help," Mr Prosser said.
IN THE NEWS:
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.