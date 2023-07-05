Newcastle Herald
Traffic lights in at Chinchen and Clyde Street, Islington intersection

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
July 5 2023 - 4:30pm
The traffic lights were installed last week. Picture by Marina Neil
The traffic lights were installed last week. Picture by Marina Neil

Traffic lights have been installed on a busy Islington intersection and are set to be tested over the next month before being switched on to traffic.

