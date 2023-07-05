Traffic lights have been installed on a busy Islington intersection and are set to be tested over the next month before being switched on to traffic.
The Herald reported in November 2022 that Tristram Baumber, whose son was hit by a car, at the intersection of Chinchen and Clyde streets was outraged that traffic signals approved for the corner almost four years earlier still hadn't been installed.
City of Newcastle endorsed the acquisition of a small portion land in November 2018 to upgrade the intersection, but had to wait until Transport for NSW approval to start the traffic light work.
Transport approved the works the day after a media inquiry from the Herald in November 2022.
The council said it was improving the intersection "to improve traffic, pedestrian and cyclist movements and safety in the area".
"The intersection sits at the entrance to the Tighes Hill campus of TAFE NSW and the junction of two key cycling routes, and is a high priority to improve pedestrian, cyclist and road user safety," a City of Newcastle spokesperson said.
"Following community consultation, CN resolved to install traffic signals at the intersection and is currently overseeing the delivery of this project, which required the relocation of utilities from the site by the relevant electricity and telecommunications providers.
"Works have been underway for the past few weeks to install underground components of the traffic signals.
"In the coming month, the lights will undergo a testing and commissioning process along with the completion of associated works including kerb and gutter replacement, footpath construction and asphalting."
Mr Baumber said while it was a shame his son suffered a "painful ordeal" in the time it took for the work to happen, it was "good to see that the traffic lights have finally gone in at this crossing".
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
