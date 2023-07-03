TEENAGE goalkeeper Zac Bowling has returned to the Newcastle Jets on a scholarship deal and new coach Rob Stanton also hopes to find a place for fellow home-grown shot-stopper Noah James.
Bowling, 19, has spent the past six months in Melbourne playing for Altona Magic in the Victoria NPL.
He played 10 games and had the best prevented goals record in the league.
As well as play with Altona, Bowling had been training with Western United.
Bowling was in the Jets youth team before heading south. His father, Chris, is the club's A-League goalkeeper coach.
"We want to bring young Newcastle players back to the club," Stanton said. "Zac went to Victoria and did really well. He had moved away from home, taken himself out of his comfort zone and done quite well. That says a lot about character.
"Zac comes from goalkeeper genes. I did a bit of research. I had good reviews from [Sydney FC goalkeeper coach] Matt Nash. He keeps a big catalogue on keepers and was looking at bringing Zac in down there."
Bowling is the third player to earn a scholarship deal alongside fellow Novocastrian Lachie Bayliss, who joined the club from the Mariners, and Sydney FC winger Clayton Taylor.
Scholarships players do not count as part of a maximum 23-man roster in the A-League.
James, 22, has been in the Jets system for five years, making one A-League appearance.
He was one of three keepers on the senior roster, alongside Jack Duncan and Michael Weier, last season but not was not offered a new deal by previous coach Arthur Papas.
Duncan departed and was replaced by Ryan Scott.
However, Stanton is keen to keep the former youth international at the club.
"It is about creating a long-term plan," Stanton said. "Goalkeepers take longer to develop. We should never close the door because there has already been an investment.
"If we can keep them all, that's the plan. You can have eight scholarship players.
"Two Newcastle keepers, they could potentially be the No.1 and No.2 in years to come. It might be a case where they train with the first team and are loaned out to get experience."
Stanton has been at the helm of the Jets for a week and has been impressed with the progress ahead of the Australia Cup qualifier against Melbourne Victory in Darwin on July 17.
Meanwhile, the Jets will play all home games this season at McDonald Jones Stadium after Venues NSW agreed to bring in ready to play turf if the surface is damaged during a Supercross event on November 11.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
