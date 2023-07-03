Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer, 2023: New coach Rob Stanton brings one young keeper home, plans to retain another

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
Updated July 3 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 6:30pm
Zac Bowling has signed a scholarship deal with the Newcastle Jets after a season in Melbourne. Picture by Grant Sproule
Zac Bowling has signed a scholarship deal with the Newcastle Jets after a season in Melbourne. Picture by Grant Sproule

TEENAGE goalkeeper Zac Bowling has returned to the Newcastle Jets on a scholarship deal and new coach Rob Stanton also hopes to find a place for fellow home-grown shot-stopper Noah James.

