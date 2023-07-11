Newcastle Herald
TGA move on abortion pill MS-2 Step a 'step in right direction', Family Planning Australia's Charlestown GP Phoebe Walsh says

By Damon Cronshaw
July 11 2023 - 7:00pm
Dr Phoebe Walsh, a Family Planning Australia expert, says the medical abortion pill is 'an extremely safe medication'. Picture by Marina Neil
The medical abortion pill should become widely available in the Hunter after red tape to access the drug was cut, Charlestown GP Phoebe Walsh says.

