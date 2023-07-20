TAMIKA Upton wants to start 2023 on a winning note.
The Knights vice-captain, who will lead out the NRLW team in round one, has yet to taste defeat while wearing a red and blue uniform.
Upton went five from five with Newcastle last year, including a Karyn Murphy Medal performance in the grand final, and hopes to continue that run against the Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
She's also seen the benefits of opening campaigns strongly at the Brisbane Broncos between 2019 and 2021, featuring two major premierships and three minor titles.
"Obviously you have to start well, I think we've seen that previously in this competition," Upton said.
"You start well and build momentum throughout the season.
"We've done a heap of work on that during the pre-season, I think that's probably been the main focus is getting together.
"We want to build confidence and start that in round one."
Queensland fullback Upton, who has scored 12 NRLW tries, feels confident Newcastle are ready to tackle an expanded nine-round season and four fresh clubs following extra lead-in time.
"I feel really good and I think we're the fittest we've ever been, the longer pre-season has really served us well," she said.
"I think that's going to show on the field and we're playing a different style of footy so really excited."
Upton described upcoming opponents St George Illawarra, including former Knights player Bobbi Law, as a "dark horse".
"Raecene [McGregor] is the reigning Dally M and a great halfback, she'll steer them round well," Upton said.
"They've got a fair few new girls so you never know what you're going to get, but I'm sure they'll come out here firing in round one."
Newcastle's other departures are spread across the opening round of NRLW - Romy Teitzel (Broncos), Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly, Kirra Dibb, Emma Manzelmann, Makenzie Weale (Cowboys), Millie Boyle (Roosters), Kiana Takairangi (Sharks), Jakiya Whitfield (Tigers).
Upton skippers in the absence of Hannah Southwell, who is eyeing off a comeback from knee surgery in coming weeks.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.