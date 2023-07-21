This time last year, Sheridan Gallagher was preparing to captain Australia at the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.
Now, and with just three rugby league games under her belt, the 21-year-old is poised to make her NRLW debut as part of a new-look Newcastle Knights side set to face St George Illawarra at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
All three games, including the Knights' 18-4 trial loss to Brisbane at Maitland on July 8, have been played at fullback but coach Ronald Griffiths has named Gallagher on the wing for Newcastle's season-opener against the Dragons.
Gallagher's other two outings were for Mounties in the NSW Rugby League Women's Premiership and came after an A-League Women's campaign with Western Sydney Wanderers.
"I'm a big believer in doing your apprenticeship before you get that call up to play and I definitely didn't expect to start in the trial," Gallagher said.
"But I was fortunate enough to start and just took that with two hands and ran with it.
"I've done a lot of things in my career, playing soccer, but this is definitely the top of the cake for me, coming in with not a lot of games. But I've had a lot of preparation and I can't thank the team enough."
The cross-code talent, who hails from Douglas Park in the Macarthur region, made the switch to rugby league in April after falling out of love with soccer.
Pre-season has presented new challenges, but there have been no regrets and no looking back.
"It's been hard for me," Gallagher said.
"In soccer, I was in a bit of auto-pilot. Football, I've had to actually think and use my brain a bit. But, it's been good.
"It's been challenging for me and it's something that I've taken with open arms. I love a challenge and this has been an awesome challenge for me."
The rookie plans to soak up every moment and opportunity that comes her way this season and is relishing being in a squad that includes the likes of superstar fullback Tamika Upton.
"She's an awesome player and there's no one better to learn off than her ... For me, it's just growing as a footballer and learning the game more and sharpening the tools in the shed," Gallagher said.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
