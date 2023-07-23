HUNTER dancers were among the country's most elite selected to compete at Sydney Eisteddfod this month.
Students from the National College of Dance and Ablaze Academy were named finalists in the Dance of Champions event and took to the stage at Sydney Opera House on Sunday afternoon to compete.
This category of the eisteddfod featured the most outstanding dance troupes from across Australia in all genres and age groups.
Ablaze Academy had dancers from their open age classical ballet and open age contemporary groups competing, including full-time and weekend students.
Ablaze Academy's director Bergen Lavelle said for many of the dancers, it marked the first time they would perform at the iconic Sydney Opera House.
"It is a wonderful opportunity for our dancers," she said ahead of the final.
"They get to represent the Hunter and represent our studio."
The training for the eisteddfod has been intensive, with technical work throughout the week and dance rehearsals on weekends.
"There really is a lot involved," Ms Lavelle said. "The students are [committed]."
But for the dancers, the hard work is well worth it.
Alice Bell, 16, competed in both ballet and contemporary.
She said the calibre of her dancing was a "big testament" to the skills of her teachers.
"It has all come together to create such beautiful pieces," she said.
"To make it through to the finals is a very big deal. We're all very, very excited."
Ally Roberts, 19, has been dancing since she was three.
For her, the eisteddfod has been a "very good" experience to gain technical feedback and have her name known.
Ms Lavelle said the eisteddfod would kick-start the career of many dancers.
"A lot of the students do want a career in dance, whether it is teaching or something else," she said.
"These are stepping stones."
The Dance of Champions final was held at Sydney Opera House on the afternoon and evening of Sunday, July 23.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
