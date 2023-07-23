The Newcastle Northstars bounced back from a high-scoring loss to Brisbane Lightning 24 hours earlier to secure a 6-5 victory over the Australian Ice Hockey League newcomers on Sunday.
On a seven-game winning streak prior to the weekend double-header in Brisbane, Newcastle went down 8-5 in front of a sold-out crowd at Iceworld Boondall on Saturday.
In his return appearance following a week off the round prior for the birth of his son, Zane Jones scored a double for Newcastle - as did Andrew Smardon - but the Lightning proved too strong at home.
In Sunday's clash, the Northstars dropped behind on two occasions in the opening period but goals from Riley Klugerman and John Kennedy Jr ensured the scores were level 2-2 at the first break.
Daniel Berno scored the sole goal of the second period before both he and Pat Nadin netted in the third.
But the Lightning hit back each time and after a goalless overtime period, the Northstars netted two penalties to win the game in a shootout.
The results leave them second in their conference and overall with five games remaining in the regular season.
They host Canberra at 5pm on Saturday and Brisbane at 3pm on Sunday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.