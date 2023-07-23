Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Northstars score 6-5 victory over Brisbane Lightning after earlier 8-5 loss in Australian Ice Hockey League double-header

By Max McKinney
Updated July 23 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 6:30pm
Zane Jones scored a double in Saturday's game. Picture Jessica Fuller
Zane Jones scored a double in Saturday's game. Picture Jessica Fuller

The Newcastle Northstars bounced back from a high-scoring loss to Brisbane Lightning 24 hours earlier to secure a 6-5 victory over the Australian Ice Hockey League newcomers on Sunday.

