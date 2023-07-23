Cycleways, wildlife corridors and electric vehicles are part of a 10-year environmental roadmap on the cards for Newcastle.
More than 4,500 pieces of feedback from 2,600 community members and environmental experts have gone into City of Newcastle's draft Newcastle Environment Strategy, which will be tabled at the July 25 council meeting.
The strategy was designed around the three priorities - climate change, nature-based solutions and the circular economy. Fifteen key actions will be delivered within the first four years.
This includes transitioning vehicles, plant and equipment to electric-powered or low emissions alternatives and expanding the city's urban forest to create connected green corridors for iconic, threatened and pollinator species.
Other actions include working with local traditional custodians to integrate Indigenous knowledge into the way the council cares for and manages land, and increasing the use of recovered materials and sustainable product alternatives in council operations and construction works.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the strategy would ensure the council continued its action to protect and improve the environment.
"Since the watershed Pathways to Sustainability international conference held in Newcastle in 1997 under the leadership of former lord mayor Greg Heys, we have recognised that we must take local action towards addressing global environmental challenges," she said.
"We are sending a message to our community that we remain strongly committed to protecting and enhancing Newcastle's natural environment today, and for future generations of Novocastrians."
Deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said the strategy would help Newcastle "become an even more sustainable city".
"Where we value our natural environment and continue to take decisive action to respond to challenges like climate change, biodiversity loss, and the overuse of resources," Cr Clausen said.
"With its accompanying delivery plan, we have identified clear and tangible actions that will allow us to achieve net zero emissions, build resilience to climate change in our community, infrastructure and natural areas, and transform our city through circular economy solutions."
Pending approval from councillors, the draft strategy would be placed on public exhibition for four weeks before returning to council later this year for adoption.
Community members will be given the chance to comment via the Have Your Say page on council's website and will be invited to enter a free photography competition designed to capture how people value Newcastle's environment.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.