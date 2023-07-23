Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle Beach Hotel renovation plans

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 24 2023 - 7:49am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed new-look Newcastle Beach Hotel. Picture SDA Architecture
The proposed new-look Newcastle Beach Hotel. Picture SDA Architecture

A proposed multi-million renovation of Newcastle Beach Hotel has been recommended for approval after 24 objections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.