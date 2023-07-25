A single-level house was "totally destroyed" by flames in a house fire on Tuesday morning in Kearsley.
At about 7.30am on July 25, four Fire and Rescue NSW crews and a duty commander were called to the scene near Cessnock.
Upon arrival the house was engulfed in the blaze and unable to be saved.
A FRNSW spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald three people had self-evacuated from the property.
"When crews arrived they were already out," they said.
A young child was transported to hospital by ambulance as a precaution for smoke inhalation.
FRNSW crews from Kearsley, Cessnock, Abermain and Bellbird turned out to the fire. Kearsley Station 344 made a post on social media stating "the residents had working smoke alarms that alerted them to the blaze".
They also thanked their fellow crews who helped to stop the spread of the fire to cars in the driveway and to the house behind.
"As usual, we had great support from our police and ambulance crews. Our thoughts are with our community and residents who have now lost their home," the post read.
The tragedy comes as a timely reminder to check your smoke alarms and keep all items one metre away from the heater at all times.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and enquiries are ongoing.
IN THE NEWS:
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.