Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Exclusive

DonateLife Week 2023: Leanne Holloway shares how family tragedy helped save multiple lives

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
July 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leanne Holloway's sister died suddenly in March this year and she didn't know she was a registered organ donor. Picture by Jonathon Carroll
Leanne Holloway's sister died suddenly in March this year and she didn't know she was a registered organ donor. Picture by Jonathon Carroll

When Leanne Holloway's sister suddenly died at 46 years-old, she had no idea that she was a registered organ donor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.