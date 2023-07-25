The developer behind the Bowline apartment project says contractors have fixed leaks in the building site's basement excavation next to Newcastle Interchange.
The Newcastle Herald reported on March 11 that geotechnical engineering firm Keller expected to complete the rectification works by March 24, but the repairs have taken longer than expected.
A spokesperson for developer Multipart Property said on Tuesday that grouting of the basement perimeter walls was complete after a "lengthy process".
"This is a very typical approach to basement shoring and excavation when considering the site conditions that are present, including its proximity to Newcastle Harbour and the light rail interchange," the spokesperson said.
The scheduled late-2024 completion date for the 17-storey building has been pushed back to the first quarter of 2025.
The spokesperson said pumps were continuing to remove water from the site until the secant perimeter walls were "fully constructed".
The developer first identified the leak in mid-January.
Multipart lodged modified plans with Newcastle council last month seeking to change a "small portion" of the approved southern ground-floor elevation "due to an unforeseen structural engineering requirement".
The application says the new structural requirements have shifted a capping beam which "ties all the piling together to create the foundation for a suspended slab and helps to hold the earth and neighbouring development in place".
The Herald reported in May that a small "pothole" had opened up on the building's site southern boundary next to the interchange.
IN THE NEWS
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
