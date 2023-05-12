Transport for NSW is monitoring a building site next to Newcastle Interchange after a "sinkhole" opened up near an excavated area plagued by water leaks.
The Newcastle Herald was sent video on Friday of a small opening in the ground leading to a deep hole between the Bowline apartment building site on Hannell Street, Wickham, and the transport interchange.
The opening appears about 30 centimetres wide and the hole at least several metres deep.
"Transport for NSW is aware of the situation at the construction site adjacent to the Newcastle Interchange and our maintenance partners are taking action to assess any risks," a department spokesperson said.
"We will keep the community informed if any safety issues arise."
A spokesperson for developer Multipart Property said head contractor Eastern Pacific had confirmed a "small pothole" had developed on the site in a location not accessible by the public.
"Shoring/piling contractor and engineering experts Keller have prioritised treatment of this small pothole," the spokesperson said.
"It has been filled in with a combination of grout and gravel.
"Eastern Pacific has confirmed safety measures were implemented for workers with no incidents on site as a result of the small pothole."
The Herald reported in March that contractors were working to stop water leaking into the deep excavation dug into the site for the building's underground car park.
The company imported a product from the US to help seal the retaining walls around the edges of the basement excavation.
Pools of brown water were visible at the bottom of the building site on Friday.
Two weeks ago, Multipart said the rectification work was "nearing completion".
"Whilst the process has taken slightly longer than originally forecast to complete, the team have worked meticulously to ensure that the issue is fully resolved without future risk to the integrity of the design," the company said at the time.
Multipart said last month that the delay would have "little change" on the project's late-2024 completion date as "impact to the construction program will be mitigated".
IN THE NEWS
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
