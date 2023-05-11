Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Good News

Oregon woman fulfills mother's wishes to take a World War II vet out for a drink in Australia

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
May 11 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katie Essick, visiting from America was given $100 by her 96 year-old mother to take a WWII veteran out for a drink when she came to Australia. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Katie Essick, visiting from America was given $100 by her 96 year-old mother to take a WWII veteran out for a drink when she came to Australia. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

When Katie Essick flew to Newcastle three weeks ago from Portland in the United States, she was given a task by her 96-year-old mother.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.