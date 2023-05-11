When Katie Essick flew to Newcastle three weeks ago from Portland in the United States, she was given a task by her 96-year-old mother.
"She gave me a $100 bill and asked me to take a World War II vet out for a drink," she said.
Her mother Jeanne Keevil, is the military child of US Marine Corp Edward P Simmons and she wanted to offer a gesture of kindness, to reflect the friendship between Americans and Australians during the war.
"I remember the close friendship of our two countries during World War II and wanted to reach out in grateful recognition. I have nothing but admiration for the Australian forces," she said.
On a mission to fulfil her mother's wishes, Mrs Essick began searching for a veteran.
"It's really a quest and it's really fun," she said.
But it wasn't until she searched 'How to find a World War II vet in Newcastle?' on the internet, that she found Jozef Pilarski.
She came across a Newcastle Herald article on Mr Pilarski who recently celebrated his 100th birthday and reached out to the masthead's journalist.
After connecting, Mrs Essick was able to meet Mr Pilarski in person for a game of bingo, a drink and to exchange stories on Wednesday, May 10.
"I feel a sense of relief. I'm really appreciative of the opportunity to fulfil my mother's wishes and in a tiny way, bring the two countries together," she said.
Mr Pilarski refused to accept the gifted money for himself and wanted to share it with others.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
