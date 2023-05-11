Newcastle Herald
$1.9 million upgrade for Hunter Street in East End works

Updated May 11 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 12:04pm
A concept image of the Hunter Street upgrade. Picture by City of Newcastle
A concept image of the Hunter Street upgrade. Picture by City of Newcastle

Hunter Street footpaths will be widened to allow for alfresco dining and more trees in a bid to restore the mall as a traditional high street.

