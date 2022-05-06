Hunter Street Mall has long been a part of the city in need of some TLC, but there's finally a glimpse of what the former bustling CBD will become.
The $5 million first stage of precinct's revitalisation is just about complete. The block bound by Hunter, Wolfe, King and Perkins streets has new paving, cycleways and footpaths, street furniture and increased ground cover and trees.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the works were completed in conjunction with private development, including Iris Capital's East End and the soon to open QT Hotel.
"It has been a long time coming," she said. "When I was young... this was a hive of activity. But it was also when the hospital was at Newcastle Beach, and there was a number of anchor tenancies that made it a CBD. We've seen that business district shift west and the vision here is really to restore the heritage and have people living, working but also recreating back in the city."
Studio Melt moved into the East End Village in July, and owner Angela Hailey said she has been wowed by the quality of the upgrade.
"People are coming in and saying, 'oh my God, I feel like I'm somewhere else'," she said. "Newcastle is a really amazing city and the CBD is coming to a point that will reflect that, which is really nice.
The next phase, Hunter Street from Perkins to Brown street, starts later this year.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
