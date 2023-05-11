A house went up in flames on Chelmsford Drive in Metford on Wednesday night.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 10.45pm on May 10 with six Fire and Rescue NSW trucks, NSW Ambulance and NSW police officers in attendance.
One resident was assessed by paramedics at the scene but required no further treatment.
A FRNSW spokesperson said 30 crew members helped to extinguish the blaze at 1.06am and were still on site putting out spot fires at 10.30am on Thursday morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation however is not being treated as suspicious.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
