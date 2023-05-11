Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Cessnock City Council still fighting $6M bungled lease court battle

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
May 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Unicomb, former business partner of James Johnston, of Cutty Sark, which is engaged with a legal battle with Cessnock City Council over a bungled lease at Cessnock Airport. Mr Unicomb is pictured with his L-39 Albatros at the airport in 2005. Picture: Peter Stoop
Phil Unicomb, former business partner of James Johnston, of Cutty Sark, which is engaged with a legal battle with Cessnock City Council over a bungled lease at Cessnock Airport. Mr Unicomb is pictured with his L-39 Albatros at the airport in 2005. Picture: Peter Stoop

CESSNOCK City Council has decided to run the gauntlet on a $6 million payout over a bungled airport lease agreement, a saga which began in 2014.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.