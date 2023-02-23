Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cessnock City Council to pay $3.7 million over failed airport lease agreement

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
February 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Unicomb pictured with his L-39 Albatros (Lead in Jet Fighter) at Cessnock Airport in November, 2005. Picture by Peter Stoop

A LONG-RUNNING dispute over a lease agreement for Cessnock Airport dating back 22 years will cost Cessnock City Council $3.7 million in damages, plus interest and legal costs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.