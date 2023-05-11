Newcastle Herald
BlueFloat Energy seeks community input into Eastern Rise Offshore Wind Project off Hunter Coast

By Matthew Kelly
Offshore wind farm firm tips 'massive' benefits and seeks community views
BlueFloat Energy, the developer of the proposed Eastern Rise Offshore Wind Project off the Hunter coast, is running a series of community drop-in sessions aimed at gaining insight to inform its project plans.

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

