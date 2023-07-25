Newcastle Herald
Newcastle council backs Scott Neylon and Jeremy Bath investigation

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 26 2023 - 7:42am, first published 7:30am
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes and council CEO Jeremy Bath.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes and council CEO Jeremy Bath.

Newcastle councillors have unanimously voted to support an independent investigation into links between the City of Newcastle CEO and a Newcastle Herald letter writer.

