Newcastle councillors have unanimously voted to support an independent investigation into links between the City of Newcastle CEO and a Newcastle Herald letter writer.
The elected council agreed on five points from a ten-point motion raised by Labor councillor Carol Duncan at the July 25 council meeting, which involved noting media reports around CEO Jeremy Bath's connections to long-term Herald letter to the editor writer Scott Neylon and supporting an investigation by an independent conduct reviewer.
However only Labor councillors supported a further five points.
Greens councillor Charlotte McCabe said the motion made "some really serious claims...and we don't have any proof of those claims".
"I don't understand why this had to happen in the chamber tonight," she said.
"I feel that councillors are treating this serious and sensitive issue without a level of professionalism that I really did expect."
Greens councillor John Mackenzie said he supported any methods to uphold the council's Code of Conduct but couldn't support "attempts to use that as a platform to engage in other activities in addition to that process, that completely muddy the water".
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said it was "exceptionally disappointing that we have been put in this situation".
"There are a number of people that have contributed to that," she said.
"I would prefer not to be dealing with any of this tonight, but again it's been forced upon us, unfortunately by local members of parliament, a request that I'm yet to receive from the minister, an ongoing media campaign and obviously our duty of care to staff members but also for the integrity of council processes."
This report is developing and Newcastle Herald will have a full report on what happened in last night's council meeting later today.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
