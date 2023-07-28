Mayfield's Emma Haining went through a series of traumatic events and felt like "there was no point living".
"I didn't know what to do or who to talk to. I felt like hurting myself," Miss Haining, 49, said.
"It was late and I didn't want to call a friend, even assuming I had someone I felt comfortable calling."
Miss Haining had been experiencing "a period of profound stress since before the pandemic".
"I was tipped over the edge by an experience [on Tuesday last week]," she said.
At about 10.30pm, she called triple-0 and "told them I wanted to die".
"The operator kept me on the line until an ambulance arrived. It was quite quick."
She was taken to the Mater Mental Health's psychiatric emergency centre at Waratah.
She didn't have to wait long before being taken to a corridor and her bag was put in a locker.
"From there I expected to be taken to some kind of consulting room, but someone who I believe is a mental health nurse interviewed me standing up in the corridor."
She explained what had happened that day and in the weeks and months beforehand.
This included that her mother had advanced dementia and was now in care.
"I explained that I was taking an antidepressant called paroxetine and I felt that may be part of the problem," she said.
"I wanted to say that I had been on it for a long time and felt it may not be working anymore. However, he cut me off and said medication was not the answer and that I should go for walks. Nature was really important.
"I had already said that I did personal training twice a week, swam 1km or more at least twice a week and often walked."
Miss Haining said she was sent home from the Mater in a taxi.
"I did not get the care I needed. In fact I felt worse afterwards," she said.
She was not trying to blame the nurse.
"It's the system that's the problem and the lack of funding," she said.
"I was sent away with nothing but the phone number for the [NSW Health] Mental Health Line. No one followed up to see if I am coping.
"And I will have to pay for the ambulance."
Miss Haining had lived in Newcastle for more than 30 years and felt the need to speak out.
"If people in this town aren't getting the help they need, I want to do something about it," she said.
"These problems can't be fixed overnight, we all know that. But I want to bring attention to a failing system."
She is presently looking for a GP, as her previous one retired.
"I have a good psychologist, but I cannot currently afford to see him," she said.
"I've had to go to part-time work and that's why my budget is stretched."
Suicide Prevention Australia chief executive Nieves Murray said demand for crisis services and emergency department presentations for suicidal thoughts, self-harm and suicide attempts "remain high".
"Australians need alternatives to emergency departments," Ms Murray said.
She said this could be a "24/7 safe space with medical and mental health support staff, or a crisis support team that comes to the person's home".
"We need a new approach," she said.
"We are calling on all state and territory governments to allocate funding to design and trial a number of alternatives to emergency departments."
She said these should be "co-designed with people who have a lived or living experience of suicide".
"Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy."
A Hunter New England Health spokesperson said "the care of our mental health consumers is a priority".
"Anyone presenting to one of our hospitals with a mental health concern is assessed by highly skilled clinical staff," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said such patients were "provided individualised treatment and care planning as needed".
"Contemporary, best practice mental health care involves management at home when appropriate, with the support of family, general practitioners, as well as other community-based organisations.
"We understand that some community-based services may not be available after hours."
The Hunter health spokesperson urged "anyone experiencing an acute mental health concern to be assessed through their nearest emergency department or receive support through the [NSW Health] Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511".
"Other services such as Lifeline, GP Access After Hours or Safe Haven are also available for those experiencing situational crises or mental distress that doesn't require hospital level assessment or care.
"Admission to a mental health unit is only used as a last resort when necessary."
Lifeline 13 11 14.
IN THE NEWS
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.