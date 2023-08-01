Former Newcastle playmaker Jack Cogger will return to the Knights next season.
The 25-year-old has agreed to join the club for the next three seasons on a deal that could be announced as soon as Wednesday.
The Knights had been competing with Penrith, Cogger's existing club, to secure his services.
He has played a back-up role for the Panthers this season, playing all but one of his six NRL games when halfback Nathan Cleary was sidelined with injury.
But the lure of a longer-term deal with the Knights is understood to have swayed Cogger, the son of former Western Suburbs Magpies player Trevor, to return to the Hunter.
An Australian Schoolboy, Cogger debuted for Newcastle in 2016, make 20 NRL appearances before departing at the end of 2018.
He joined Canterbury on a two-year deal after the Knights recruited experienced halfback Mitchell Pearce for the 2018 campaign.
Cogger played 22 games for the Bulldogs over two seasons, but was not re-signed and joined Super League side Huddersfield Giants.
Playing more regularly, he matured in his two years and 28 games for the English club.
A Toukley Hawks junior, Cogger will add depth to Newcastle's play-making stocks.
It's expected he will compete with Tyson Gamble to play five-eighth.
He joins English duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce on Newcastle's list of incoming players for the 2024 season.
Souths forward Jed Cartwright is also understood to be joining the club.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
