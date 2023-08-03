Newcastle Herald
Catherine Britt's upheaval provides "perfect fodder" for The Pleasures debut with Lachlan Bryan

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
August 3 2023 - 3:00pm
Catherine Britt's collaboration with Lachlan Bryan as The Pleasures helped her through the dissolution of her marriage. Picture supplied
IT'S fitting that Catherine Britt opens The Pleasures debut album, The Beginning Of The End, with the lyric, "who's gonna save me, just asking for a friend?"

