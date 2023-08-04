An application has been lodged to demolish Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre, four years after its controversial closure.
The NSW Office of Sport lodged plans with Lake Macquarie council to demolish and remove all land and water-based structures, decommission electrical, water and sewer services, and minor earthworks.
The decision raised ire within the community. A petition started by Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper to save the facility attracted more than 20,000 signatures.
In January 2022, the NSW government announced a site for a new Lake Macquarie sports centre on land previously part of Morisset Hospital within the Lake Macquarie State Conservation Area.
The Office of Sport said it was planning work and consultation on the scope and design of the centre.
A construction timeline will be developed following the completion of the planning and consultation processes.
The demolition DA is available for public comment until September 1 on the application tracking tool on Lake Macquarie council's website.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.