"I believed you were her and that plays on my mind nearly every single day. "What if I had acted on that feeling that it may not be Del. Could I have changed anything deep down? I know that her life light had already gone out, but I can't shake that feeling. "And then for you to ask me for money to get home, well, I would've given anything to get her home that day. And you knew that. How could you be so cold and calculating? This was the same day the detectives turned up and told us our beautiful daughter had been murdered. All I could do to stop from collapsing was to argue with them and tell them they had the wrong person because I had been talking to Danielle on messenger and I'd put money in her account that morning. Only to be told by the officers that it was her murderer. You. How could you be so calm and collected after you murdered my beautiful girl? And then you went on with your life bragging and telling people what you had done. I cannot fully explain what your actions have done to my family and myself, but I do hope that your life in prison is as tough as mine is."