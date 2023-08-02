Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

McDonald's twin service station closure: Oporto announced for M1 at Wyong

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
August 2 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McDonald's will reopen at a new twin service station development at Cooranbong. Picture by Simone De Peak
McDonald's will reopen at a new twin service station development at Cooranbong. Picture by Simone De Peak

The golden arches which have served as a shining beacon of hope for travellers headed northbound on the M1 have gone dark after decades slinging burgers and fries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.