The golden arches which have served as a shining beacon of hope for travellers headed northbound on the M1 have gone dark after decades slinging burgers and fries.
McDonald's has shut one of its restaurants at the Wyong twin servos with the second southbound joint set to close early 2024.
Ampol, which operates the service centres at Wyong, has confirmed Oporto will join Hungry Jack's at the refreshed site.
Work on the northbound site is expected to be finished at the end of the year, an Ampol spokesman said.
"The refreshed site will include a renovated dining room, toilet and long-haul driver amenities, a reconstructed car park and dual lane drive-thru to improve traffic onsite, and a new convenience offer, including Ampol Foodary, Oliver's, Oporto and Hungry Jack's," he said.
He confirmed Hungry Jack's will open in October, with construction on the southbound site set to start in 2024 and finish in the first half of the year.
The two McDonald's restaurants will move to a new, $50 million twin service station development headed by OTR at Cooranbong.
It leaves lean, bean-serving cuisine restaurant Oliver's as the last fast-food option standing at Wyong for at least two months.
Oliver's chief executive Natalie Sharpe said she looks forward to introducing new customers to their fresh food and specialty coffee menu.
"We've extended trading hours and will be open from 5am until late seven days a week, serving our signature all-day menu," she said.
"We're proud to offer the classics like the bacon and egg roll and avocado on sourdough, but we're also equally excited about bringing new and innovative menu items to customers."
Ms Sharpe said road trippers won't have to miss out on a burger and chips, with three on its menu and the option of sweet potato chips or their "famous steamed green beans" on the side.
"Road trip food has never been so good," she said.
McDonald's northbound closed on July 16 and the countdown is on for the southbound site.
A spokeswoman for McDonald's said it is committed to supporting its people and has offered all employees from M1 North a role at nearby restaurants.
"McDonald's has been part of the local community for more than 20 years and we are incredibly grateful for our customers' ongoing support and loyalty," she said.
"While we are disappointed to close these restaurants, we are excited to be opening two new McDonald's restaurants on the M1 at Cooranbong in 2024."
The Newcastle Herald has contacted OTR for comment.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
