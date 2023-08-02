FIREFIGHTERS have managed to extinguish a blaze more than two hours after it broke out at a wrecking yard at Kooragang.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were urgently called to the scene on Sandpiper Close just before 11am on Wednesday.
More than a dozen fire trucks were tasked to the scene, along with police officers and ambulance paramedics, after reports a metal shed, some cars and drums of oil were alight.
The fire was knocked down by 2.15pm on Wednesday, a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson confirmed.
They said that while the smoke from a fire involving cars and oil may look "nasty", there was no ongoing threat after the blaze was extinguished.
Specialist fire investigators will head out to the scene to examine the potential causes of the fire.
The Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said there were staff on-site at the wrecking yard at the time the flames erupted, but they all managed to evacuate safely and no one was seriously injured.
Ambulance paramedics treated one person at the scene and took them to a Newcastle hospital for further treatment.
Firefighters had to take an offensive stance against the fire when they first arrived, with three lines of hose at work just minutes after the emergency call for help.
It comes after Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to a fierce blaze at a car wrecking yard on Sandpiper Close in Kooragang in July last year.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
