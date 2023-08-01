IT HAS been 48 years of waiting for information and wondering what happened, for the family of missing Newcastle woman Rhyanwen Horne.
Ms Horne, nee McConnochie, was last seen at the Shortland Clinic on the corner of Ordnance and Watt Street about 8.15pm on Saturday February 1, 1975.
Newcastle City police were notified that she could not be located and an investigation was launched.
But almost 50 years on, the site where she was last seen has been demolished, leaving only questions about what happened that day including why no one has seen Ms Horne since.
She was just 24 years old when she was reported missing. She would have turned 73 this year.
If anyone has any information about her, no matter how minor it may seem, please come forward with it.- Rhyanwen's sister, Kathryn McConnochie
Rhyanwen's sister, Kathryn McConnochie, has spoken publicly for Missing Persons Week saying the "family needs answers".
"It has been far too long without knowing what has happened to my sister," Ms McConnochie said.
"If anyone has any information about her, either before or after she went missing, no matter how minor it may seem, please come forward with it."
Police are re-appealing for information into the cold case disappearance.
Newcastle City police district commander, Superintendent Kylie Endemi, said there is no piece of information too small for detectives to consider as part of the investigation.
"Please, if you know anything - even if you believe it's minor or insignificant - our investigators would love to hear from you," Superintendent Endemi said.
At the time of her disappearance, Rhyanwen was described as being of Caucasian appearance, fair complexion, 170 centimetres tall, with a slight build, very long wavy brown hair and grey-green eyes.
Anyone who may hold information that can assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Missing Persons Week is an annual national campaign to raise awareness of the issues and impacts surrounding missing persons and this year runs between Sunday July 30 to Saturday August 5.
There were more than 55,000 missing persons reports made to police in Australia last year, nearly 150 missing reports per day.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
