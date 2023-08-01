Tributes have flowed for Hunter Valley environment movement icon Wendy Bowman.
Ms Bowman, 89, was at the forefront of the community fight against the environmental and health impacts caused by the rampant expansion of the coal industry for more than three decades.
"She was an absolute stalwart who stood up for what she believed in," Environmental Defenders Office lawyer Elaine Johnson said.
'It was a privilege to know her and to be able to work closely with her on protecting land, water, and culture and connection to Country."
Ms Bowman died last week following a short illness.
She was part of a landmark court decision in 2014 against Yancoal's Ashton South East open cut mine proposal, which required the mine to buy her Camberwell property in order to proceed. The company announced last year that it had abandoned the project as a result of her opposition.
Her extraordinary contribution to the region's environment was recognised in 2017 with the Goldman Environmental Prize.
The prize is the world's pre-eminent environmental award for grassroots conservation, which supports individuals taking extraordinary actions to win victories against the odds.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
