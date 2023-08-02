Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Former Charlestown MP and Carr Government minister Richard Face dies aged 80

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated August 2 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Face advocating for improved parking at Charlestown in 2010.
Mr Face advocating for improved parking at Charlestown in 2010.

Former long-standing Hunter Labor MP and state government minister Richard Face has died, aged 80.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.