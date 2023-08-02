Former long-standing Hunter Labor MP and state government minister Richard Face has died, aged 80.
Mr Face, whose full name was Jack Richard Face, died on Tuesday night after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
The former police officer held the seat of Charlestown for 30 years, a period that is believed to be a record for any state or federal MP in the region.
He held the Gaming and Racing Portfolio in the Carr government between 1995 and his retirement in 2003.
Mr Face was also appointed to the role of Minister Assisting the Premier on Hunter Development, a portfolio that was later renamed Minister for the Hunter.
He was instrumental in the Hunter's transformation over three decades.
This included the establishment of Glenrock State Recreational Reserve, playing a key role in the management of the Newcastle's transition away from steel making and the establishment of the Hunter Beyond 2000 Committees.
He was also a vocal advocate for the construction of the West Charlestown bypass, the redevelopment of McDonald Jones Stadium and the establishment of the Windale Police Citizens Youth Club.
He was affectionately known as the 'the father of the NSW Parliament' when he retired in 2003.
"I have been given the honour to represent the people of Charlestown for 30 years tomorrow, having first been elected on the 18th November 1972," Mr Face, who had four children and eight grandchildren, said on the eve of his retirement.
"During this time I have faced 10 elections and each time have been returned as the State Member for Charlestown and it has been a privilege to help and assist the citizens of this electorate.
"As for my record of achievement in my electorate it's for others and history to say whether it has been one of success or not. However, of the things I have done or achieved in the electorate in the 30 years, it is declaration of the Glenrock State Recreation Area which has brought me the most satisfaction."
Mr Face's son Warwick said his father's career was one of many highs and acknowledged challenges. This included being found guilty of misleading a preliminary hearing of ICAC in 2003.
"Our family is steadfastly proud that the ledger is very much in favour of the people of the great state of NSW, particularly the Hunter Region, and the electorate of Charlestown," he said.
"Thank you Richard, Dad, Poppy, we all love you, time to Rest In Peace."
Details of Mr Face's funeral will be published in coming days.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
