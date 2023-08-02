Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Fowler Street Hamilton South shooting: man charged over murder of Anthony Nugent

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated August 2 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POLICE have arrested and charged a man with murder over the doorway shooting of Hamilton South local Anthony Nugent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Editor

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.