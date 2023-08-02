POLICE have arrested and charged a man with murder over the doorway shooting of Hamilton South local Anthony Nugent.
On September 6, 2022 at about 11pm Mr Nugent reportedly opened the front door of his Fowler Street unit and was shot dead point-blank in what police previously said was a 'targeted attack'.
His partner was inside the apartment when the brazen attack occurred and is believed to have called triple-0. When emergency services arrived at the scene, they found Mr Nugent with a gunshot wound to the chest, but he could not be saved.
Strike Force Alcheringa was launched to investigate Mr Nugent's death.
On Tuesday detectives searched a property on Station Street at Waratah, where they arrested a 26-year-old man in relation to the incident. He has since been charged with murder over the shooting death and supply pistol to person unauthorised to possess.
A second man from Macquarie Hills has also been arrested in relation to the incident. He remains at Campbelltown police station where he is assisting police with their enquiries.
At the time of his death Mr Nugent, a 57-year-old car enthusiast, was described by neighbours as "generous" and a "good bloke".
