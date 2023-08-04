THE getaway driver from a drug rip at Cessnock that led to the stabbing death of Corey Breceljnik says the 26-year-old went outside a house on the Central Coast with two men who had been sent to retrieve the stolen methamphetamine and returned a short time later bleeding profusely.
The woman gave evidence on Friday during the trial of Russel Rajapakse, of Gorokan, who has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Breceljnik, known as "Sticks", outside a house at Watanobbi, near Wyong, on October 25, 2020.
Mr Rajapakse has also pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with intent to rob and his three-week trial in Newcastle Supreme Court will focus on whether or not it was Mr Rajapakse who inflicted the fatal stab wound to Mr Breceljnik's left armpit during a struggle over the stolen drugs.
The woman said she received a call from a group of men, including Mr Breceljnik, who asked her to give them a lift from Watanobbi to Cessnock on the night of October 25.
She said she knew the men wanted to "get on" or buy drugs, but there was no discussion during the trip about ripping off the dealers in Cessnock.
When they arrived they spoke to a woman, who handed over a bag of methamphetamine before one of the men in her car told her to drive off.
She says she took off, triggering a chase from the Cessnock township out to the freeway, during which the other vehicle containing the drug dealers repeatedly rammed into the back of her car.
Eventually, the group from Cessnock gave up and went home and Mr Breceljnik's group headed back to the Central Coast where they split up the methamphetamine.
They dropped one of the crew off at Wyong and the other three, including Mr Breceljnik, went back to a house at Slim Close, Watanobbi.
But 10 minutes later, two men, who the prosecution say was Mr Rajapakse and his friend Anthony Lawlor, arrived.
Crown prosecutor Carl Young told the jury on Thursday the pair had been called by the drug dealer in Cessnock in a bid to recover their stolen methamphetamine.
Mr Rajapakse and Mr Lawlor were allowed into the house where the getaway driver claims they said: "You've ripped off the wrong people, lay the drugs out on the bed".
She said while everyone else present put their share of the drug rip on the bed, Mr Breceljnik did not.
"They thought that Sticks was hiding stuff," the getaway driver said. "They told him to go outside with them, Anthony Lawlor and Russell."
The getaway driver said she stayed inside the house and a short time later, Mr Breceljnik came back inside after being stabbed.
"I asked him what happened," the getaway driver said. "He said he can't remember."
He was rushed to hospital but died the next day and medical staff told police they found two grams of methamphetamine stashed in a bag in his underpants.
During her opening address on Thursday, defence barrister Nicole Carroll said there was no dispute Mr Rajapakse went to the house at Watanobbi to retrieve the stolen drugs and no dispute there was a fight outside the home.
"At no time did he attempt or try to kill anyone," Ms Carroll said. "At no time did he try to cause anyone grievous bodily harm and at no time was he trying to or intending to rob anyone."
The trial, before Justice Sarah McNaughton, continues.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
