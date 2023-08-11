ABC Radio Newcastle has announced that long-time sports broadcaster Craig Hamilton and drive-time presenter Kia Handley will leave the station next week to pursue other interests.
The ABC said in a statement that Mr Hamilton, who has spoken publicly about his bipolar disorder diagnosis, will start a new career in the mental health sector.
Mr Hamilton, known as "Hamo", started his sports commentary career in 1995 with the ABC's Sideline Eye weekend rugby league program.
He has covered National Rugby League matches, grand finals, State of Origin games and Test matches, including the Newcastle Knights' grand final win over Manly in 1997.
Ms Handley has worked on ABC's morning and drive programs for the past four years.
ABC Newcastle local editor Lucia Hill said the station was saddened to see experienced and popular broadcasters leave the station.
"Craig has been with the ABC for more than 20 years, presenting his entertaining and irreverent Saturday Breakfast program to a very loyal band of listeners," she said.
"He will be deeply missed by his listeners and colleagues alike as he pursues an exciting new career in the mental health sector, an area very dear to his heart and one he has been very proactive in advocating for.
"Kia's bubbly personality and unbridled enthusiasm has been embraced by the local ABC audience since she joined us in 2019."
Ms Handley will finish on air on Friday next week and Mr Hamilton the following day.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
