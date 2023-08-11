Newcastle Herald
Long-time presenter Craig Hamilton, drive-time announcer Kia Handley leave ABC Radio Newcastle

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated August 11 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:12pm
Craig Hamilton at the launch of his book, A Better Life, in 2012. File picture
Craig Hamilton at the launch of his book, A Better Life, in 2012. File picture

ABC Radio Newcastle has announced that long-time sports broadcaster Craig Hamilton and drive-time presenter Kia Handley will leave the station next week to pursue other interests.

