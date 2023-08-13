Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Lambton Jaffas do it the hard way to secure NPL premiership

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 13 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olympic keeper Adam Pearce punches clear the ball under pressure from Lambton's Ben Hay on Sunday at Edden Oval. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Olympic keeper Adam Pearce punches clear the ball under pressure from Lambton's Ben Hay on Sunday at Edden Oval. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A nine-man Lambton Jaffas hung on 1-0 to down Newcastle Olympic and secure the NPL men's premiership on Sunday, but they face a shot at the title double without leading scorer Kale Bradbery and veteran defender Josh Piddington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.