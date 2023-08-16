Matildas captain and leading striker Sam Kerr and veteran centre-back Clare Polkinghorne have been named in two changes to the Matildas' starting side for their historic World Cup semi-final with England on Wednesday night.
Emily van Egmond, who has been playing in an advanced role while Kerr has worked her way back from a calf injury, and Alanna Kennedy have made way for the pair.
Van Egmond has been relegated to the bench while Kennedy has been ruled out of the match due to illness and will not be in attendance at Stadium Australia on Wednesday night.
The Matildas secured passage to their first ever World Cup semi-final appearance with an epic 0-0 (7-6) penalty shoot-out win over France in Brisbane on Saturday.
Questions were raised whether Kerr could back up to start just four days after replacing van Egmond against France in the 55th minute and playing through 30 minutes of extra time.
But those were allayed at Stadium Australia on Wednesday night when Tony Gustavsson's starting XI was revealed 90 minutes before kick-off.
Polkinghorne has played just four times off the bench during the tournament for a total of 56 minutes but is playing at her fifth World Cup.
The semi-final will be the 100th cap for the Matildas for midfield dynamo Katrina Gorry.
Meanwhile, A proposal to declare a national holiday if Australia wins the Women's World Cup won't be on the agenda when the prime minister meets with state and territory leaders.
The Matildas face England's Lionesses on Wednesday night and if they win they will clinch a spot in the final against Spain on Sunday.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has previously backed the idea of a public holiday if the Matildas take out the final although it would ultimately be up to the states to decide.
Ahead of a national cabinet meeting with state and territory leaders on Wednesday, Mr Albanese confirmed the public holiday wasn't on the agenda.
"We won't actually be discussing [a public holiday] today, we're discussing housing and other issues - it's up to the states and territories," he told Triple M Hobart.
Mr Albanese also rejected opposition claims a snap public holiday would cost the national economy up to $2 billion.
"When the public holiday was held for the Memorial Day for the Queen, what happened was a whole range of small businesses went gangbusters on that day with the economic activity," he said.
"The contribution to the economy of this World Cup has been extraordinary."
On Tuesday, Tasmania's Liberal Premier Jeremy Rockcliff opposed the idea due to the cost and South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas came out against given the complexities and an estimated cost of $18 million to his state.
"I understand the desire for some to celebrate a potential Matildas World Cup victory with a public holiday, but the truth is that would take time to organise and would come at an economic cost," Mr Malinauskas said.
"We'd rather make a lasting investment in the growth of women's sport, so this World Cup can leave a strong legacy for our state."
NSW Premier Chris Minns has flagged a holiday for his state, while a superstitious Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says he preferred not to get ahead of the final result.
Matildas semi-final starting team v England: 18 (GK) Mackenzie Arnold, 11 Mary Fowler, 7 Steph Catley (C), 9 Caitlin Foord, 20 Sam Kerr, 4 Clare Polkinghorne, 15 Clare Hunt, 16 Hayley Raso, 19 Katrina Gorry, 21 Ellie Carpenter, 23 Kyra Cooney-Cross.
