Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Football

Sam Kerr, Clare Polkinghorne into Matildas' semi-final starting side

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated August 16 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 6:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Matildas captain and leading striker Sam Kerr and veteran centre-back Clare Polkinghorne have been named in two changes to the Matildas' starting side for their historic World Cup semi-final with England on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.