The community cost of 60-day dispensing

The Alaskan glaciers are most likely historical relics of the Little Ice Age and have mostly been receding through to present times. So, climate change may have little to do with the melting of the Mendenhall Glacier. The concern about Antarctica is even more unjustified. The average temperature of Antarctica is -57 degrees Celsius. That's very cold and well below the melting point of ice. Any unseasonably warm weather, like that experienced in Antarctica recently, is not going to melt the Antarctic ice sheet any time soon. Come back in a million years, maybe, and have another look then. Though I doubt even then it will show much melting.