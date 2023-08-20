Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

National cabinet announce more than 3.5billion for housing: here is what an expert wants for the Hunter

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
August 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thousands are still waiting for social housing in the Hunter. Picture by Simone De Peak
Thousands are still waiting for social housing in the Hunter. Picture by Simone De Peak

An ambitious housing package could alleviate pressure in the Hunter, but strategy and community support will be key, a peak body says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking and general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.